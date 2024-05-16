Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at a Doncaster mental health service, NHS Talking Therapies, are encouraging people to get active for their wellbeing.

It comes as the theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 (13th – 19th May), is ‘movement’ for our mental health.

Studies have shown that regular exercise can boost your mood, and it’s especially useful for those with mild to moderate depression to get moving – it’s also medically proven that those who don’t currently struggle with their mental health can fend off low mood too, as getting your heart pumping can boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and overall energy levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of activity a week, but there’s no need to rush to do it all at once – you can build up your moving minutes as you improve your health and fitness. Any type of exercise works – choices can range from chair-based yoga to running marathons - most importantly, find something you enjoy and stick to it.

Gemma Mann.

Gemma Mann, a Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner (PWP), practices taekwondo in her spare time. She says having a sport you love or an activity you can happily take part in can go a long way in supporting your mental health: “My taekwondo training is one of the highlights of my week, the benefits I get from this class are huge.

“It's a great way to alleviate stress after a busy week of being on the hamster wheel of life because working full time in a fast-paced job and being mum to energetic 10-year-old can be challenging, but kicking those pads doesn't half get some of that out!

“I also love that it challenges me both physically and mentally, every week I'm learning something new or learning how to do it better and seeing progress really gives a sense of achievement. I can honestly say I always find that the best night's sleep is on a Wednesday after training and I'm energised and raring to go on a Thursday! I've even got my daughter involved in it, and even as a child, she's noticing the same benefits herself so it's setting those foundations of good habits for her too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd recommend martial arts to anyone who is looking for ways to improve their mood, whether that's stress, anxiety or low mood. The classes are inclusive, and you can be any age or ability to start - we range from our youngest member being 7 and our oldest being 73.”

While exercise can be a great way for many people to improve their wellbeing, you might find you still need some extra support with your mental health. NHS Doncaster Talking Therapies offers free, confidential treatment for anyone over the age of 18 who is struggling with the symptoms of common mental health conditions.

Gemma said: “You might find that you’re suffering with persistent low mood or you’re worrying more often than not. You might also avoid family and friends or no longer be taking part in activities you would usually enjoy. Doncaster Talking Therapies can help . You can self-refer without having to visit your GP first, and we offer a range of treatment options, from face to face, over the phone, text messaging and video calling appointments, to one-to-one therapy or our one-hour lunchtime workshops.”