Kickstart your nursing career at DBTH: Open days for soon-to-qualify students

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is inviting adult and paediatric student nurses due to qualify in autumn 2025 to a series of open days, offering insight into career opportunities at the Trust.

The events will take place on the following dates:

Thursday 13 February, 9:30 to 11:30am, The Hub, Bassetlaw Hospital

Friday 21 February, 2:30 to 4:30pm, Education Centre, Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Friday 28 February, 1:00 to 3:00pm, Education Centre, Doncaster Royal Infirmary

These sessions will give students the chance to learn more about working at DBTH, including the preceptorship programme, career progression, and the support available for newly qualified nurses.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet experienced nurses and clinical teams, take a look at the hospital environment, and ask any questions they may have.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Starting your nursing career with us means joining a team that makes a real difference to patients across Doncaster and North Nottinghamshire.

"At DBTH, we offer the support, development, and opportunities you need to grow as a nurse. Come along to one of our open days and see for yourself why our Trust is a great place to work.”

Students can book a place via the online form found here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/newly-qualified-nurses-open-event/.

For further details, contact the Recruitment Team at 01302 642584 or email [email protected] or visit www.dbth.nhs.uk