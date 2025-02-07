Kickstart your nursing career at DBTH: Open days for soon-to-qualify students
The events will take place on the following dates:
- Thursday 13 February, 9:30 to 11:30am, The Hub, Bassetlaw Hospital
- Friday 21 February, 2:30 to 4:30pm, Education Centre, Doncaster Royal Infirmary
- Friday 28 February, 1:00 to 3:00pm, Education Centre, Doncaster Royal Infirmary
These sessions will give students the chance to learn more about working at DBTH, including the preceptorship programme, career progression, and the support available for newly qualified nurses.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet experienced nurses and clinical teams, take a look at the hospital environment, and ask any questions they may have.
Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “Starting your nursing career with us means joining a team that makes a real difference to patients across Doncaster and North Nottinghamshire. At DBTH, we offer the support, development, and opportunities you need to grow as a nurse. Come along to one of our open days and see for yourself why our Trust is a great place to work.”
Students can book a place via the online form found here: www.dbth.nhs.uk/news/newly-qualified-nurses-open-event/
For further details, contact the Recruitment Team at 01302 642584 or email [email protected] or visit www.dbth.nhs.uk