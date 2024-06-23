Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are urging local residents to keep or rearrange their hospital appointments we head into the busy summer months and holiday season.

In the last financial year, the Trust conducted around half a million outpatient appointments across its three sites, as well as off-site clinics, and increase of around 30,000 since the year prior.

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, commented, "We understand that summer can be a busy time for everyone, but it's essential to prioritise your health. If you have an appointment with us, please make every effort to attend. If you need to rearrange, do so as soon as possible to ensure we can allocate this time to another patient."

Individuals who have provided a private mobile phone number and email will receive information about their appointments via email and/or text messages from 07860 039 092 which provides access to the Patient Portal, provided by DrDoctor. To ensure these messages are easily recognisable, the Trust recommends that local residents save this number as a contact in their mobile device's address book.

It is important to note that messages from 07860 039 092 are not phishing attempts; they contain vital information about your appointment.

For those without a mobile phone number on record, paper letters and correspondence will continue to be sent. Individuals can also give consent for a family member or carer to manage digital correspondence on your behalf. Please ensure you provide their private email address and telephone/mobile number, along with obtaining their consent.

Dr Mallaband added: "Timely communication and keeping your appointments help us to deliver the best possible care. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."

Individuals can rearrange or cancel their appointment by accessing the patient portal, emailing [email protected] , or calling 01302 642500.