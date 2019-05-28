In celebration of vital volunteers​​​​​​​

It’s 400-strong volunteers who ensure the survival of a hospice serving the Isle and many other areas, are celebrated during this Volunteers’ Week.

Charity-run hospice, Lindsey Lodge, is also raising awareness of the wide variety of volunteering opportunities it has to offer.

There are a staggering 50,000 hours of voluntary time spent supporting patient care, retail and catering activities at Lindsey Lodge, so it is staging a series of special events and activities to show its appreciation.

An Open Day today, June 6, welcomes in the general public to have a look round and view the great work being done..

Lindsey Lodge Hospice volunteer services manager Nerissa Gallagher said: “Our volunteers are absolutely vital to the day to day running of our Hospice – without their help and support we wouldn’t be able to deliver our excellent patient care.

“Some people volunteer because they want to ‘give something back’, some want to learn new skills or develop existing ones.

“Others just enjoy being part of a team, meeting new people and making new friends.

“One thing that they all have in common is they give their time and enthusiasm freely, to take on roles that they know make a huge difference.

“We’re incredibly fortunate in having a highly dedicated and active volunteering community, who generously give their time to us, and Volunteers’ Week is a perfect opportunity for us to show them just how much we appreciate them!”

She added that this year, the hospice is inviting would-be volunteers, and anyone interested in the work of Lindsey Lodge, to book on to one of their free information sessions.

The first of these takes place at 10.30am and the other is at 2pm. Volunteers at the hospice will share their experiences,give out information on volunteering roles, and create an opportunity to ask questions.

Coffee and cake will be served too.

To book your place on to one of the open events, email Nerissa.gallagher@nhs.net, or visit https://www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk/support-us/events/