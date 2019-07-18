Improving health care in Doncaster borough with major review
Improving health services for the people of the borough was top of the agenda when Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group carried out a major health review.
With support from the North East Commissioning Support Unit, Doncaster CCG in partnership with Healthwatch Doncaster and a range of local health and care organisations led a review of three key areas.
The ‘Northern 100 day challenge’ focussed on spinal care, fibromyalgia and ophthalmology.
The spinal care focus aimed to ensure people in Doncaster could access timely appointments for spinal injuries.
Quality improvement lead coach at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Jim Chapman, said: “I am delighted with the progress the spinal team have made to increase the number of referrals made by GPs.”
Fibromyalgia was also identified as a prime area of focus to improve patient experience and outcomes.
Therapy manager, Musculoskeletal Outpatients Clinical Specialities at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Rachel Stagg, said: “One of the key challenges at the start of the challenge was to identify ways we could reduce the length of time patients were having to wait to receive treatment for fibromyalgia.”
Ophthalmology was the third key area and head of Orthoptic Services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Ian Dawson, said he looked forward to working with teams to progress this great work and added: “It’s crucial that we reach out to children about this at an early age. At their stage in life, eyes are still developing and we need to ensure that they are properly looked after.”