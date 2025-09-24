Improvements to paediatric care at Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals

Families on the children’s wards at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital will notice a number of new changes designed to make hospital stays more informed, supportive, and involving from start to finish.

A series of practical improvements - including welcome booklets, bedside communication boards, daily 4pm huddles, child-friendly procedure guides, and clearer discharge information - are now in place to strengthen communication, provide reassurance, and make time in hospital less daunting for children and their carers.

These developments follow detailed feedback from patients, families, and colleagues, gathered through the NHS Staff Survey, the CQC Children and Young Person's Survey, local patient experience reports, and day-to-day conversations on the wards.

Parents and carers told the paediatric team they value being heard, receiving clear and timely information, knowing who to approach with questions, and helping young patients feel prepared for what’s ahead.

DBTH Children’s team with patients

Acting on this insight, the team worked together to design changes that directly respond to these priorities.

Families arriving on the wards will now receive age-appropriate welcome booklets for children, young people, and carers, setting out what to expect and how to settle in. At each bedside, a personal communication board offers a simple way to note down questions or updates ahead of ward rounds.

In addition a new daily 4pm huddle gives doctors and nurses a dedicated time to follow up on any concerns raised earlier in the day.

For young patients, visual procedure guides and medical role play kits help explain treatments in a clear, age-appropriate way. When it’s time to go home, updated discharge leaflets and checklists for parents, children, and young people make the process smoother and more reassuring.

Laura Churm, Divisional Nurse for Paediatrics, said: "We are committed to making sure every child, young person, and family receives the very best care and feels fully supported throughout their stay.

“These changes are directly shaped by what our patients, families, and colleagues have told us. By acting on this feedback, we can make improvements that really matter - and we will continue to adapt and refine as we go."

Paediatric inpatient services at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital are delivered by dedicated children’s care teams who work closely with families to provide safe, compassionate, and person-centred care.

These latest improvements are part of the Trust’s wider ambition to provide the best care environments - creating welcoming, supportive spaces where children, young people, and their families can feel confident, comfortable, and cared for at every stage of their hospital journey.