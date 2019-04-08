Hundreds share their views to help prioritise health and social care in Doncaster

Doncaster’s first ever joint health and social care commissioning strategy has been unveiled, setting local priories for health and care services for the next two years.

Almost 800 patients and members of the public shared their views on a vision that was published in January.

Jackie Pederson, Chief Officer, Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group and Damian Allen, Director of People, Doncaster Council

The vision set the scene of how Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group and Doncaster Council will work together to jointly plan health and social care services, as well as highlighting how both organisations could work more closely together.

This broadly means that they will work with local health and care providers to make sure that services are based around people as opposed to care settings, such as a hospital or care home.

A spokesman said: “We have started to plan for services based on different needs across three life stages – starting well, living well and ageing well. The shift in thinking will ultimately mean care for patients and members of the public will be more seamless, resulting in better use of resources, reducing duplication and improving efficiency.

“Through an online survey, face to face focus groups and meetings, a significant proportion of people supported the vision to work more closely together, ensuring that services are provided at the right time and right place. We engaged with a wide range of people, including, but not limited to carers, students, individuals with a learning disability and/or autism, health ambassadors and Patient Participation Groups.”

84% of people agreed that the vision to work more closely together and to plan for services across three life stages would help ensure people receive health and care services they need.

Jackie Pederson, Chief Officer, Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group said: “I am pleased that we have taken a significant step to jointly plan health and social care services for the people of Doncaster.

“It’s clear that even at such an early stage, people agree with our vision. This new strategy sets a clear direction of travel for health and care services in Doncaster, enabling local organisations, patients and members of the public to design and shape services that people need to help them live healthy and independent lives as much as possible.”

A key theme from the online survey and focus groups was communication and information to enable people to take more control over their own health and well-being.

The strategy published today places a particular focus on the importance of prevention and self-care, also a key area of focus in the NHS Long Term Plan.

Early help and intervention is a priority issue that clearly stands out, as well as providing timely information so people know where to go and how to access services in their local area.

Almost 40% of people said they would like to receive more information, support and advice so they are aware of how and why local health and social care services were changing.

Damian Allen, Director of People at Doncaster Council said: “I am delighted that we have a strong direction of travel that is supported by local people.

“There is much more work to do to bring many of the intentions contained within the strategy to life, but working with patients and local people, we now need to seize every opportunity we can to improve people’s experiences of health and social care services across all three life stages.”

The launch of the joint health and social care commissioning strategy includes a clear commitment to continue extensive engagement with patients and the public.

Moving forward, Doncaster CCG and Doncaster Council will continue to work with local service providers, patients and members of the public to co-design and co-deliver health and social care services. A series of local delivery plans will help shape and monitor this work.

Photo 1: From left to right – Jackie Pederson, Chief Officer, Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group and Damian Allen, Director of People, Doncaster Council