How men will benefit from a new £140,000 life-saving cancer detection machine at Doncaster hospital

The Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust have fundraised to purchase a life-changing piece of equipment for Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Urology clinic.

The BK3000 ultrasound machine is already benefitting patients under the care of Doncaster and Bassetlaw’s Urology team.

Principally, the machine will allow the team in Urology to perform precision-point prostate biopsies in an outpatient setting under local anaesthetic, reducing the need for day-case surgery.

The new ultrasound detection machine fought thanks to donations of £142,00 from Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust .

David Purdue, Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust for their efforts in fundraising for this equipment which is not only providing clinical benefits for our patients but making the pathways of their care more convenient for them.

“This piece of kit is making a real difference to local men. Traditionally, men can be reluctant to attend appointments within healthcare services and reducing those barriers to timely and effective treatment is a priority for us. We’ve also recently launched a group to encourage men in the area to get checked as part of our commitment to men’s health.”

Previously, patients requiring a prostate biopsy as part of their diagnosis would have attended Montagu hospital for a pre-operative assessment with an anaesthetist and would have needed to stay for further monitoring following the procedure.

This old method also undoubtedly carries more risk, as there are potential reactions to the general anaesthetic drugs.

Traditional prostate biopsies are also less accurate and come with an additional risk of infection due to the nature of the procedure.

The new procedure, using the BK3000, is much less invasive than this method.

With the introduction of the new equipment, patients can attend a one-stop shop at the hospital, receive their MRI scan and undergo the biopsy procedure in one visit.

Patients are given a local anaesthetic and the biopsy is carried out in a 15 minute procedure, following which the patient can return to the comfort of their own home. Mr John Leveckis, Consultant in Urology at the Trust, said: “The difference this equipment is making to urology patients in Doncaster and Bassetlaw is immense. Not only has it improved clinical outcomes and reduced the number of risks associated with prostate biopsies, but it has facilitated an incredible advancement for our overall patient experience.”

Being able to perform prostate biopsies in an outpatient setting is not just beneficial for Urology patients. Thanks to the new equipment, demand on the Trust’s anaesthetists and post-surgery services has also been greatly reduced and whole theatre lists have been freed up for patients needing other surgical procedures.

Yvonne Woodcock, of the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust, said: “We can’t thank our local supporters enough for making this donation possible. Each time we do an appeal in our community the response is incredible. Their efforts have made a drastic improvement for local people who need to undergo the prostate biopsy procedure.”