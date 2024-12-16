Held at Mount Pleasant in Doncaster, the event brought together 70 colleagues from Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital, and Montagu Hospital, each having served between 10 and 50 years.

Hosted by members of the Trust’s Board of Directors, the event celebrated the unwavering commitment and exceptional service of these dedicated colleagues.

The event was funded by proceeds from DBTH’s internal staff lottery, money which is raised with the express purpose of supporting reward and recognition schemes.

Colleagues who had achieved 10, 20, 30, 40, or 50-year milestones within the last year were invited to this exclusive gathering to reflect on their careers and accomplishments.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “Throughout their careers, these remarkable individuals have consistently demonstrated devotion, resilience, and excellence, whether delivering exceptional care to patients and families or working in vital support roles to keep our services running.

“They are the foundation of our Trust, and this afternoon tea event was just one way we express our deep gratitude for their hard work and unwavering dedication.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, added: “Celebrating the achievements of our long-serving colleagues is a privilege. Their contributions over the years have been instrumental in shaping the high-quality care we provide today. This event serves as a reminder of the incredible dedication that underpins the success of the NHS.”

Guests were treated to a delightful selection of finger sandwiches, cakes, and scones, enjoying the opportunity to share cherished memories, career highlights, and reflections on their time at DBTH.

The Trust recently relaunched its Long Service programme, which not only includes celebratory events like this but also recognises colleagues with commemorative badges for milestones in service, and gift vouchers for those who achieve 40 and 50 years of service.

