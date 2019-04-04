Hospital staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are in line for a prestigious award

Health care staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are hoping for that winning feeling after nomination for a Health Service Journal award.

DBTH staff have been nominated for their implementation of innovative technology in the Emergency Department.

Introduced back in 2018, the Smart ER system is now an integral part of the Trust’s Emergency Department and has been deployed to make better use of patient waiting times.

In a nutshell, Smart-ER is accessed by a pair of kiosks set up in the ED waiting room. These can be used by any patient, or carer, to fill out a short digital form describing their injuries or ailments, as well as to answer a few general questions. Once the form has been completed, these details are then imported directly into the individual’s medical record, ready for use in their upcoming consultation.

Lead for the Smart-ER Project at DBTH ,Dr Amjid Mohammed, said: “It’s encouraging to see the HSJ recognise the Trust for this pioneering work. Until we put this revolutionary system in place, the ED experience at Doncaster Royal Infirmary was largely unchanged from where it was several decades ago. But by introducing Smart-ER, the hospital has made a significant and much-needed stride towards modernisation, taking the service forward, making use of technology and ultimately creating a better experience for our patients. It’s a truly forward-thinking initiative and one that will only become more useful as time goes on, as we continue to refine and add to it.”