Here's how to become a volunteer with the NHS in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you are thinking of volunteering in the NHS and would like to know more, then go along to a volunteering event on Wednesday 12 February.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is holding a volunteering event to showcase the administration opportunities it has to offer in the NHS.

RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested, go along to the event being held in the Drawing Room at St Catherine’s House, off Tickhill Road, Balby, DN4 8QP, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Here's how to become a volunteer with the NHS in Doncaster.Here's how to become a volunteer with the NHS in Doncaster.
Here's how to become a volunteer with the NHS in Doncaster.

You will have the chance to meet some of the team and talk about the volunteering roles available.

Stuart Green, Patient Experience and Involvement Lead, said: “We have a range of volunteering opportunities available.

"At the moment we are looking for people who are interested in doing some volunteering in administration and also volunteer drivers to take patients to and from their appointments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Volunteering is very rewarding whether you are looking for experience or simply have some spare time and want to give back to your local NHS. Come along and meet us and find out more in February.”

Light refreshments will be available on the day and there will also be the opportunity to start the process for volunteering with the trust.

Interested people can just turn up on the day or follow this link on the Health Jobs UK website https://www.healthjobsuk.com/job/v6941369 where more information is available.

If you would like more information email [email protected] and put ‘Doncaster Volunteer event’ in the email title.

Related topics:NHSDoncasterRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice