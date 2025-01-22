Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are thinking of volunteering in the NHS and would like to know more, then go along to a volunteering event on Wednesday 12 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) is holding a volunteering event to showcase the administration opportunities it has to offer in the NHS.

RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested, go along to the event being held in the Drawing Room at St Catherine’s House, off Tickhill Road, Balby, DN4 8QP, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Here's how to become a volunteer with the NHS in Doncaster.

You will have the chance to meet some of the team and talk about the volunteering roles available.

Stuart Green, Patient Experience and Involvement Lead, said: “We have a range of volunteering opportunities available.

"At the moment we are looking for people who are interested in doing some volunteering in administration and also volunteer drivers to take patients to and from their appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Volunteering is very rewarding whether you are looking for experience or simply have some spare time and want to give back to your local NHS. Come along and meet us and find out more in February.”

Light refreshments will be available on the day and there will also be the opportunity to start the process for volunteering with the trust.

Interested people can just turn up on the day or follow this link on the Health Jobs UK website https://www.healthjobsuk.com/job/v6941369 where more information is available.

If you would like more information email [email protected] and put ‘Doncaster Volunteer event’ in the email title.