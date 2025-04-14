Help us help you – keep your hospital appointments this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we head into Easter, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is reminding families to attend their hospital appointments wherever possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the holiday can be a busy time with childcare and travel plans, it’s really important that patients – including children – come to their scheduled appointments or let the hospital know in advance if they can’t make it.

Every missed slot is time that could be used to help another patient who may be waiting for care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at DBTH, said: “We understand the Easter break can bring changes to your usual routine, but we kindly ask families to make every effort to attend their appointments.

Easter crafts.

"These visits are often an important step in your care or your child’s, and missing them can delay diagnosis, treatment or follow-up. If you can’t make it, just let us know – and we can offer the slot to someone else.”

Cancelling or rearranging has never been easier – you can do it with just a few taps using the NHS App, or by calling the number on your appointment letter.

So if you’ve got a hospital visit planned over the next few days, take a moment to check the date, time and location in advance.

Keeping your appointment helps you stay on track – and helps the NHS make the best use of every slot. For more information visit: https://tinyurl.com/dbthrearrange