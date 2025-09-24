Help on hand for residents who regularly or heavily drink too much in Doncaster

A service which supports Doncaster people who are regular or heavy drinkers is urging anyone who drinks too much to get in touch and they can help them to cut or kick the habit.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in partnership with registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service, provides guided sessions and early support to help people to reduce and control their alcohol levels.

Alana Jury, senior case manager in the alcohol early intervention team at Aspire, said: “We are focusing on those who wouldn’t normally use traditional alcohol services.

“They will be those who are perhaps holding down a job, have a home and supportive family and friends, but are finding that their alcohol levels have or are increasing. Our aim is to help them to manage their drinking within safe tolerances, so they don’t become dependent and reliant on alcohol.

“Some people who have long term health problems may not realise how alcohol can impact and amplify their condition or create associated health risks. Drinking more later in life can also cause problems, which we cover during our education sessions.”

Current government guidelines advise that people should not regularly drink more than 14 alcohol units a week (an average bottle of wine is around 10 units). More information can be found on the rethink your drink Doncaster website https://rethinkyourdrinkdoncaster.co.uk/

Andy Collins, Doncaster public health on behalf of the alcohol alliance, said: “Alcohol can play centre-stage in our lives. It’s promoted as we watch our favourite sports, films, and TV shows. It’s advertised as we travel around. It’s there when we celebrate, commiserate and when we are just trying to cope.

“Yet alcohol is harming our health and wellbeing, from the quality of sleep we get to our relationships both at work and at home with friends and family. Each year, thousands of people experience long-term problems due to the alcohol they drink or die from alcohol related causes.

“By talking about alcohol, it can create an environment in which we are all better informed and better protected from the harms caused by alcohol.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug and, or alcohol issues and want to talk to someone in confidence, please ring Aspire on 03000 213900.