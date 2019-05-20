Healthy eating project comes to Doncaster

A helping hand is on the way for ‘green’ and healthy eating community projects across Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Every year the Renewi (formerly Shanks) Corporate Social Responsibility Fund supports environmentally friendly schemes surrounding their award-winning waste treatment facility at Manvers.

Eligible projects can apply for up to £3,000 a year if they are within 3.5km (as the crow flies) of the Manvers facility, and up to £1,000 a year if they are further away but still within Barnsley, Doncaster or Rotherham council areas.

Renewi Assistant Community Education Liaison Officer, Rebecca Wilson, said: “We want to make a positive contribution to the local community by supporting initiatives like these. All the projects aim to make a real difference to people’s lives and we are delighted to be able to help.”

This year, £3,000 has been awarded to Mexborough Community Partnership to fund a project worker for a social inclusion gardening project on local allotments. Food will be harvested, prepared and cooked on site.

The Personalisation Forum Group in Doncaster is a peer support organisation working in the community to improve people’s mental wellbeing through active participation. It received £750 towards gardening equipment to transform an unsightly overgrown area into a small community garden growing fresh produce.

Mexborough Food Bank in Doncaster was awarded £1,150 towards a food poverty programme. They will run grow, cook and eat sessions focusing on avoiding food waste, and support a ‘holiday hunger’ initiative during school holiday times.

Grimethorpe Activity Zone in Barnsley, a small charity working with children and young people in a deprived community, received £1,000 to fund summer school holiday activities. Themes will include healthy eating, and free food will be available at the sessions.

And Blackburn Primary School in Rotherham was awarded £1,000 to convert a disused piece of land into a nature garden for their eco club. The school’s young ‘eco warriors’ will take ownership of this and be encouraged to learn about plants and nature.