Health Van to offer drop-in cervical screening at Lakeside Village this month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Run by Primary Care Doncaster, the Health Van – which is offering the service as part of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance – will be open at Lakeside Village on Friday 4th October and Tuesday 8th October from 9am – 12:30pm for drop-in appointments, with no booking necessary.
Cervical screening, often called a smear test, checks the health of the cervix and helps prevent cervical cancer. It's offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64.
Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Cervical Screening is vitally important and it’s fantastic that the Health Van, as part of Cancer Alliance, will be open for drop-in appointments here at Lakeside Village.
“The Health Van is open to anyone – you don’t need to be registered with a GP – and it provides a comfortable, discreet environment to have the test done quickly and easily, by healthcare professionals.”
Named ‘Vincent Van Cough’ Primary Care Doncaster’s Health Van offers drop-in clinics around Doncaster.
For further information, visit www.primarycaredoincaster.co.uk/services/vincent-van-cough
If you have any questions prior to visiting, please contact Primary Care Doncaster on 03000 211027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.