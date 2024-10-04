Health Van to offer drop-in cervical screening at Lakeside Village this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster’s Health Van is set to offer drop-in cervical screening – also known as smear tests - on selected dates throughout October at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.

Run by Primary Care Doncaster, the Health Van – which is offering the service as part of the South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance – will be open at Lakeside Village on Friday 4th October and Tuesday 8th October from 9am – 12:30pm for drop-in appointments, with no booking necessary.

Cervical screening, often called a smear test, checks the health of the cervix and helps prevent cervical cancer. It's offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Cervical Screening is vitally important and it’s fantastic that the Health Van, as part of Cancer Alliance, will be open for drop-in appointments here at Lakeside Village.

Lakeside's Lyndsey Parry (left) with the Health Van team

“The Health Van is open to anyone – you don’t need to be registered with a GP – and it provides a comfortable, discreet environment to have the test done quickly and easily, by healthcare professionals.”

Named ‘Vincent Van Cough’ Primary Care Doncaster’s Health Van offers drop-in clinics around Doncaster.

For further information, visit www.primarycaredoincaster.co.uk/services/vincent-van-cough

If you have any questions prior to visiting, please contact Primary Care Doncaster on 03000 211027.