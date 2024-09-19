Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) have launched the Visitor’s Charter, a comprehensive guide designed to enhance the experience of patients and visitors at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

This initiative was crafted with feedback from patients, service users, colleagues at the Trust, and other key stakeholders.

The Visitor’s Charter aligns with the organisation’s recently launched Nursing, Midwifery, and Allied Health Professionals Quality Strategy and supports the Trust’s overarching vision: “Healthier together – delivering exceptional care for all.”

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, emphasised the importance of the charter, stating: “We understand that patient care is improved with the involvement and recognition of the invaluable roles played by family members, next of kin, and carers.

Health professionals at Doncaster hospitals have launched the Visitor’s Charter.

“This charter not only sets clear expectations for our colleagues but also outlines how visitors can contribute to enhancing the way we deliver care.”

The document details the mutual expectations between the healthcare team and visitors, ensuring a respectful and supportive atmosphere conducive to patient recovery.

It underscores DBTH’s commitment to professionalism, cleanliness, infection control, and open communication, while also recognising the critical role of visitors in the care process.

Grace Mhora, Head of Patient Experience at DBTH, added: “Our Visitor’s Charter represents a collaborative effort to enhance the hospital experience for everyone. By clearly stating what visitors can expect from us and what we ask of them, we aim to foster a positive and supportive environment for patient recovery and wellbeing.”

As per the charter, colleagues are expected to maintain professionalism and courtesy at all times, support the involvement of family, next of kin, and carers in patient care, strive to create a calm and restful environment, and ensure the availability of hand hygiene facilities.

They are also committed to upholding a clean and safe hospital environment, communicating effectively with family members and next of kin with the patient’s permission, listening to and acting upon visitors’ feedback, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse and aggression, and utilising electronic devices appropriately during care delivery.

For their part, visitors, are expected to be polite and courteous to colleagues, other patients, and visitors, coordinate visiting times to avoid overcrowding, and respect requests for privacy and dignity during care.

They are also encouraged to assist loved ones during mealtimes, provide essential personal items, inform colleagues of any specific needs and express willingness to assist in care, maintain a quiet environment to promote patient rest, supervise visiting children, and adhere to infection control protocols.

Furthermore, visitors should refrain from visiting when unwell, offer feedback, and raise concerns promptly through appropriate channels.

If visitors are not satisfied with any aspect of their experience, they are encouraged to speak directly with the Ward Manager or Matron. Additionally, the Patients Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) is available for further assistance and feedback.

The DBTH Visitor’s Charter can be viewed on the Trust’s website here: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/the-dbth-visitors-charter/