Health chiefs pledge to stay dry this January in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A number of health chiefs in Doncaster have pledged to ditch the drink in the new year to support the national Alcohol Change UK Dry January campaign and the local Rethink Your Drink initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), Rachael Leslie, Director of Public Health, and Carlene Holden, RDaSH’s Director of People and Organisational Development, are hoping to ‘Boss It’ in January to support the campaign, but knowing stopping or reducing drinking improves health.

Reducing drinking alcohol has a range of benefits, within one week those taking part in Dry January should find they have more energy, better concentration and better quality sleep. In week two, people find they are having much clearer thinking, a reduction in heartburn and they are better hydrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By week three, participants may find they’re feeling better and have more money in their pockets! The average pint or large glass of wine contains 200-plus calories.

Pictured left to right is Rachael Leslie, Director of Public Health, Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and Carlene Holden, RDaSH’s Director of People and Organisational Development.

And after a month of not drinking the risk of certain cancers, including breast and colorectal, reduces, as well as the risk of a stroke or heart disease. In fact, stopping or reducing drinking could increase life expectancy.

Residents can also use an app, courtesy of Alcohol Change UK, to help them https://bit.ly/AlcoholChangeUK

Rachael said: “Is not only about reducing individual alcohol consumption, it's about Doncaster people recognising the broader impact of an industry that profits from harmful drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working together to create a healthier environment in Doncaster, where people can make informed decisions about alcohol without the pressure of misleading marketing.”

Toby added: “Alcohol causes harm. Whether you are taking a break from drinking, or thinking about a longer period of stopping, Dry January is a great step. Join many of us in both joining Dry January and talking openly about the harms alcohol can do.”

RDaSH is a partner with the Alcohol and Drugs Service in Aspire, the city’s drugs and alcohol service.

For anyone wanting to cut-down on their drinking rather than quit all-or-nothing they should visit: Which goal is right for my drinking type? | Alcohol Change UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy drinkers are encouraged to get medical advice before stopping drinking as they may have physical withdrawal symptoms, like shaking, sweating or feeling anxious.

For more information and support to cut drinking please call Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Service on: 03000 213900.