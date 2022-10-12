Having a say on services of the future in Doncaster
Doncaster residents and staff from a whole host of organisations are being asked to help shape community mental health services of the future.
Staff working at local health trust, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), have teamed up with the People Focused Group (PFG), Doncaster Mind, Well Doncaster and organisations across the city to ask what Doncaster people want from their mental health services.
The feedback is being used to shape how services are enhanced and delivered in the future.
This week an event was held at the Legacy Centre in Doncaster to ask even more people about their thoughts and opinions.
Most Popular
Tracy Ord, Transformation Clinical Lead at RDaSH, said: “We are talking to our patients, their families, friends, carers, staff, and the general public.
"They are the best people to tell us how we can enhance the services we offer or how we can change them to better deliver to their needs.
"We want to create the change to benefit everyone who uses mental health services.”
Laura Arthur, Chief Executive Officer at Doncaster Mind, said: "We are so pleased to be working in partnership with RDaSH and other key providers in Doncaster to look at how we can transform mental health services in the community for the people of Doncaster.
"We are committed to ensuring that we get the right services, at the right time in the right place."
Doncaster residents who have not already given their views can do so by contacting the Doncaster Mental Health Transformation Team [email protected]