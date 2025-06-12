St Leger Homes have joined forces with partners from City of Doncaster Council and the NHS to offer help for people who are facing drug or alcohol issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday (5 June 2025) saw the launch of weekly drop-in sessions at Balby Bridge where local people can talk to the team from Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services, find out more about the support they provide, and get some help.

Also at the session were caseworkers from the council’s Starting Point team who support people facing homelessness; and South Yorkshire RECONNECT who work with people who are leaving prison to help them as they rejoin the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the drop-in session was being held, St Leger Homes’ Housing and Customer Involvement teams and the council’s City Centre team were carrying out a Day of Action across Balby Bridge. They were speaking to tenants about the work being done to reduce antisocial behaviour and hearing what people have to say about the issues that they care about on the estate.

Groups join forces to offer help for people who are facing drug or alcohol issues in Doncaster.

Caretaker teams were also out with the council’s Environmental Health team to help the estate look its best by tackling hotspot areas for rubbish and littering. This included carrying out litter picks as well as providing two skips to give local tenants the opportunity to dispose of any bulky household items they no longer wanted.

A spokesman said: “Overall, the day was a great chance to show tenants and residents how committed St Leger Homes and our partners are to continually improving our neighbourhoods and looking after the people who live there.”

Anyone in the Balby Bridge area who would like to talk in confidence about their drug or alcohol issues is welcome to attend the drop-in sessions held in the Boughen Centre on Shotton Walk every Thursday until the end of July 2025, from 10am-12.30pm. For more details, you can contact Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services on 03000 213900.