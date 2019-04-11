Grant helps Dearne Valley Swimming Club buy equipment to urge children to make a big splash

Encouraging more youngsters to make a big splash is about to get easier for a Doncaster swimming club after it was awarded a grant from the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s community grant scheme.

The grant of £4,249.90, will be used to buy buoys, kick boards, hand paddles, swimming caps, pace clocks, stop watches and a PA system for events, for Dearne Valley Swimming Club, to encourage more young people to take up swimming as an activity in the local area.

A group of club volunteers are based at the Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and run swimming sessions three times a week for boys and girls from the age of eight years to 18 years.

South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, said: “My community grant scheme often funds sports activities for young people, but it is not often that we fund swimming groups.

“It was good to meet with the volunteers from Dearne Valley Swimming Group and hear about how they plan to increase the uptake of the swimming sessions in the Mexborough and Conisbrough area of Doncaster.

“Providing purposeful activities for young people keeps them out of mischief as well as keeping them fit and healthy.”

Julie Way, a volunteer at Dearne Valley Swimming Club, said: “I would like to thank Dr Billings for his contribution to the swimming equipment, here at the club. We currently have 56 swimmers on the books and are wanting to increase these number by 20 percent. To do this it is crucial that we have the correct equipment for participants to use. Swimming is a fantastic way for young people to stay healthy and fit and I would encourage anyone with some time available to come along to the Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and get involved.”

The training sessions run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings. Visit www.dearnevalleyswimmingclub.co.uk/wp for more details and information.