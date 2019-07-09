Gladiator event to celebrate Doncaster residents recovery
Plans are underway for the 2019 Recovery Games in Doncaster to celebrate the achievements of people in recovery from drugs and alcohol.
The event attracts hundreds of people from across the country to take part in a day of healthy gladiator style games and obstacle courses on August 16 at Hatfield Activity Centre.
Neil Firbank, Aspire Senior Day Programme Lead, said: “The Recovery Games symbolise that recovery does and can happen with the right support. Those taking part are on their own journey of recovery and once a year they join in and have fun with others who are also experiencing the recovery process.”
Entry is free and the action takes place between 10am and 4.30pm. Teams from within the recovery community will compete together in a range of sporty inflatable games on the ground and in the water.
Residents are welcome to come along and watch the games and join the spectacular festival of colour and many other activities.
The Recovery Games is held by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with registered charity The Drug & Alcohol Service (ADS).
Stuart Green, Service Manager for Aspire, said: “This is a real opportunity for communities to connect and join in building important relationships not only at the event but with peers within their teams.
To register https://ads-uk.org/recovery-games/