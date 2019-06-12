Getting Doncaster moving through virtual active challenge

A Doncaster charity that aims to get people across the borough fit, healthy and moving, has launched a new virtual challenge.

Active Fusion is a charity based in the town, striving to engage more young people in physical activity across South Yorkshire and beyond.

It has just launched #ActiveTeams, a challenge designed to get employees active with their colleagues, friends and family.

The challenge takes place this July and asks participants to commit to taking part in 20, 40 or 60 minutes of physical activity every weekday throughout the month.

Helen Jones and Sophy Sylvester from darts (Doncaster Community Arts) have signed up for the challenge and spoke out about what it means for them from a workplace perspective.

Helen said: “We enjoy doing something together as an organisation. Physical activity brings people together and what I really like about #ActiveTeams is the use of minutes because it makes the challenge seem more achievable. It will help people get into a routine and if they’re taking part with their colleagues, they’re more accountable and likely to stick with it.

“When we go for a walk or jog we come back feeling refreshed. You’ve done something for yourself and you’re set up to get back to work. I think that if employees saw everyone getting involved with #ActiveTeams, including senior staff, it would help to show that everyone is supported in getting physically active.”

Sophy added that getting out at lunchtime gives her headspace to think over her work and come back to the office with fresh ideas, instead of getting bored and tired working through lunch. And she said that although she’s not a “naturally sporty” person and finds running challenging, it’s about doing something for herself and feeling good.

If you’d like to encourage your workforce to be more physically active find out more about #Active Teams and sign up at activefusion.org.uk/community/challenges site.