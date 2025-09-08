Get your blood pressure measured this Know Your Numbers Week.

Adults over the age of 40 are being encouraged to get their blood pressure checked as part of Know Your Numbers’ week taking place this week (8 to 14 September).

NHS South Yorkshire is joining health and care partners across South Yorkshire to support the national campaign, organised annually by Blood Pressure UK, to raise awareness of the serious health risks associated with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

Untreated blood pressure is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability, after poor diet and smoking, and a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes. It rarely has any symptoms and an estimated 6 million people don’t know they have it.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “It’s important that we find people with high blood pressure early so that necessary preventative measures can be taken. The first step to better health is knowing how we are, which is why it’s good to know your numbers by having regular checks and even keeping a record of your blood pressure numbers, raised blood pressure is treatable and can help prevent future complications”.

“High blood pressure is symptomless and can go undetected, which is why it is so important to get checked this Know Your Numbers week. By being aware of their numbers, individuals can take proactive steps to manage their blood pressure and lead a long and healthy life.”

Getting your blood pressure checked is easy and can save lives. All adults over 40 are advised to have their blood pressure checked at least once every 5 years. A quick, simple check is all that’s needed for people to be able to start improving their long-term health. Those with high readings can be promptly referred to their GP for effective management.

As part of ‘Know Your Numbers Week,’ free blood pressure checks will be available across South Yorkshire. Find out where you can get yours checked here.

Blood pressure tests are also available at NHS pharmacies, at an NHS Health Check appointment, at home or at your GP surgery.