Get jabbed against Covid and flu say Doncaster NHS chiefs, as vaccines rolled out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 750,000 Covid and flu jabs have been given in South Yorkshire this autumn – and Doncaster NHS chiefs are urging those who have not yet had their vaccine to get jabbed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS staff across South Yorkshire have been working hard to give nearly three quarters of a million vaccinations as the NHS ramps up its efforts to avoid a tripledemic this winter.

The vaccines have been given to eligible people in the region since the campaign started in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible residents who are yet to have their vaccines are encouraged to book soon to protect themselves for winter.

People in Doncaster are being urged to get their flu and Covid vaccines.

Dr David Crichton, Chief Medical Officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “I would encourage anyone eligible to book their appointment as soon as possible. Vaccines are our best defence for those most at risk as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors and they can be life saving for people more vulnerable to getting a severe illness from respiratory viruses like Covid and Flu.

“It is important to have your jabs even if you have been vaccinated for Covid and Flu before due to viruses changing and the protection from the vaccine fading over time. I have had both my booster jabs and so have my elderly parents.”

Those eligible can book via the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flu vaccine can also be booked by searching online for a local pharmacy and there are walk-in sites for Covid vaccines.

For further information visit the NHS South Yorkshire website where details of pop up clinics will also be published.