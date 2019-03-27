Get fit regime for disabled and immobile with Wheatley fitness instructor’s chair exercises 

A fitness regime to help people with disabilities and health concerns get fit has been devised by a top fitness instructor from Doncaster.

Wheatley man Jamie Cooley, 30, is helping local people who have disabilities and health concerns to stay fit with his chair based exercise classes.

The classes include gentler exercises for people who want to stay fit but may be limited in what they are able to physically do.

Jamie said: “Having a disability myself, I am passionate about helping people with health concerns by offering a light, relaxed and entertaining alternative to rigorous exercise – and chair based exercise does just that!”

At the beginning of 2018, Jamie – who himself has an artificial leg – was struggling to find work. He enlisted the help of ‘Better Working Futures’ in Doncaster – a free programme that supports people who are struggling to find employment to start work.

Jamie described his enthusiasm for fitness and personal training to his employment adviser, Charlotte Clewes, and together they explored turning his passion into a self-employment opportunity.

Jamie was then introduced to Daniel Roberts, self-employment adviser at Better Working Futures, who helped him financially to purchase Public Liability Insurance and gain a Level 2 Amac Certificate in Chair Based Exercise. Daniel also supported Jamie with business cards, leaflets, letters and taxation advice, as well as giving him the opportunity to deliver his course over a 12 week period at the Better Working Futures office at Fraser House in Doncaster.

Since then, Jamie’s business has been going from strength to strength. He continues to deliver sessions to other Better Working Futures participants, as well as expanding his business to other health providers within the Doncaster area. He said: “I am hoping to branch out into care homes, community centres and council run schemes where possible.”

Better Working Futures is Reed in Partnership’s name for the Work and Health Programme in the North East, which is funded by the Department for Work and Pensions and European Social Fund. If you are struggling to find work and would like to know what free support is available to help you, visit betterworkingfutures.co.uk website.