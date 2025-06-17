From remission to the Sahara: Nikki’s journey to give back.

After two challenging years, 39-year-old Nikki Scott from Blaxton is now in remission – cancer-free and filled with gratitude for the treatment, care, and compassion she received.

Feeling incredibly lucky to be in this position, Nikki is determined to give back and help others who are still facing their own battles.

In November, she will take on an extraordinary challenge: a trek across the Sahara Desert with CoppaFeel!, a UK-based charity dedicated to raising awareness of early breast cancer detection.

The charity’s mission is simple but life-saving – educating people on the importance of knowing their bodies and checking regularly. Nikki says it best: “Detecting breast cancer early really does save lives – it saved mine.”

Nikki’s journey will cover over 110km in six days, taking her from Marrakech to Ouarzazate, through volcanic plateaus, acacia forests, dramatic gorges, and rolling dunes.

Each day will be physically and mentally demanding, especially day two, a gruelling 26km trek across a desert plateau and dry river bed. But for Nikki, every step is a tribute to those in the fight, and to the power of early detection.

Trek Highlights:

Day 1: 10km – Atlas views

Day 2: 26km – Toughest terrain, wild camping

Day 3: 26km – Into the Lamharch gorges

Day 4: 21km – Climb through Jebel Zereg

Day 5: 20km – Loop past the Black Mountain

Day 6: 8km – Final leg to Ouarzazate and celebration

Nikki is fundraising through JustGiving, and every donation, no matter how small, helps keep CoppaFeel’s life-saving work going.

Your support will not only back Nikki’s incredible challenge, but also fund education, awareness campaigns, and support for those navigating breast cancer.

“I’m walking for those still in treatment, those who’ve just begun their journey, and those who haven’t even started yet. This trek will take everything I’ve got—but I know it will be worth every step.”