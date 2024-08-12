From hospital hallways to Olympic glory: Doncaster Service Assistant captures Team GB’s triumphs in Paris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graham Beardsley, a dedicated Service Assistant at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has recently returned from an extraordinary experience at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where he worked as an accredited photographer.

Graham, who has worked diligently at Doncaster Royal Infirmary since the COVID-19 pandemic, spent 10 days in Paris covering Triathlon events, commissioned by British Triathlon and Team GB.

“It was an amazing experience to be part of such a prestigious event, surrounded by some of the world's best photographers." said Graham.

“The energy, the atmosphere, and the sheer talent on display was incredible. Covering the success of Team GB, especially in the Triathlon events, was an absolute honour and seeing our athletes compete and succeed on the world stage was truly inspiring.

Graham Beardsley’s coverage of the Triathlon events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

I was there for ten days, fully immersed in the action, and I am already looking forward to returning for the Paralympics at the end of August, where I’ll be covering the events for six days.”

Graham's journey at DRI began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he took on a role as a service assistant, primarily portering, to support both his income and the NHS during a particularly challenging time. What started as a temporary job has turned into a part-time evening position that Graham has continued to enjoy.

“It was only supposed to tide me over, but I just enjoy working there and it helps with bills.” Graham commented.

A number of Graham's stunning photographs from the Olympic Games have been shared via DBTH's channels and social media platforms, showcasing the remarkable talent within the hospital's workforce.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at DBTH, praised Graham's contributions, saying: “We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented individuals working amongst us - waving the flag not only for Team GB but also Team DBTH. We want to thank Graham for sharing these exceptional images with us, and we wish him all the best in his upcoming role at the Paralympics.”

Graham will continue his dual roles, balancing his passion for photography with his commitment to supporting the NHS, as he prepares to cover the Paralympic Games later this month.

You can view Graham’s professional portfolio at www.vspimages.co.uk and also follow him on Instagram and Facebook @vspimages