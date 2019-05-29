Free discovery day to encourage children as young as 2 to get active at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat

Popular football academy, Kixx, will be hosting a Discovery Day on July 6 at Doncaster Rovers Keepmoat Stadium, which will be a free event to encourage as many children aged between 2-6 years to get active.

The children’s football provider has become increasingly popular since it opened it’s first academy 8 years ago.

Footballing fun

They have since opened academies all across the country and developed a world class ‘age appropriate’ coaching programme that continues to impact tens of thousands of children every single week.

Kixx Doncaster Head Coach, Sam Parkin, set up the Discovery Day at the Keepmoat as he believes there are many more children in Doncaster who can benefit from simply getting outside and getting active.

READ MORE: Healthy eating project comes to Doncaster

Coach Sam commented: “Every single week Kixx has the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of children. It is our duty as Kixx coaches to help unfold these children, as every single child is gifted. We are passionate about what we do and we believe it’s this passion to make a

difference, along with age appropriate coaching sessions that makes us stand out from everyone else.

“Our coaching gives children skills, not only on the pitch but off the pitch too. There are so many benefits to getting active from a young age. We wanted to offer a ‘Free to attend’ Discovery Day for children, so they can discover the magic of Kixx and enjoy an awesome morning of fun with

other children.

“The only downside is that we do have limited spaces at the Keepmoat Stadium, so if you’re interested in attending on July 6th then you must register your child’s place before hand.”

To register your child’s free place at the Kixx Doncaster Discovery Day, then please either contact the Kixx UK Facebook page or email admin@kixx.org.uk and quote “Discovery Day”