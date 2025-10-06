Former Doncaster rugby player champions exercise as key to cancer recovery during MP visit

A former Doncaster rugby player who rediscovered his strength and wellbeing after cancer through a pioneering exercise treatment service is backing calls for exercise to be recognised as a vital part of cancer treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bottomley, who played for Doncaster Dragons RUFC, recently shared his experience during a visit by Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, who praised the service and its impact on people with cancer.

David was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 69. Following major surgery and the life-changing experience of living with a colostomy bag, he found himself struggling physically and mentally until he joined Active Together Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Active Together is a research-backed fitness, nutrition and wellbeing service funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre and delivered in partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

David Bottomley, who played for Doncaster Dragons RUFC, recently shared his experience during a visit by Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, who praised the service and its impact on people with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Pow/[email protected] (REF: POW_250912_5632)

David said: “Before my diagnosis, an injury had affected my ability to be active, and I’d started to put on weight. The less I did, the harder it became to rekindle my interest in exercise and sport. It was a vicious cycle and my fitness and health deteriorated.

“Then I was diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed major surgery. I was suddenly faced with new challenges. But during this process I was introduced to the wonderful people at Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Active Together service in Doncaster.

“The Active Together team helped me get moving again. The sessions gave me energy, strength and a sense of purpose. I move much more effectively whilst doing everyday tasks and I’m now able to take my dog on long walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel energised, the strength I lost is returning and people are starting to remark on how well I look. This is great motivation, and I am now training at home doing the exercises I learned in my Active Together sessions.”

Sally Jameson MP visiting Active Together Doncaster (Yorkshire Cancer Research) at The Dome Leisure Centre. Picture: Jonathan Pow/[email protected] (REF: POW_250912_5141)

Since launching in August 2024, Active Together Doncaster has helped more than 220 people prepare for and recover from cancer treatment.

The service is underpinned by well-established scientific evidence that shows exercise can increase survival, improve recovery from treatment and reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

The programme offers both prehabilitation - support before treatment that helps people build strength, improve fitness and enhance mental wellbeing before surgery or chemotherapy -and rehabilitation - support after treatment to aid recovery and reduce the risk of cancer returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Brinkley, Physiotherapy Manager at Montagu Hospital, Mexborough, said: “Prehabilitation helps ensure patients are in the best possible condition before vital cancer treatments or surgery.

“Not only does prehabilitation help patients prepare well for treatments, it can also reduce complications, shorten recovery times and improve quality of life. We’ve seen firsthand how this approach can make a meaningful difference for people going through a very challenging time.”

Delivered by cancer specialists who personalise treatment based on individual needs, the service also offers a vital sense of community.

David added: “It’s not just about the physical side. The sessions have also given me the opportunity to share thoughts, support, and ideas with people in my situation. Since being discharged, I continue to meet up with friends from Active Together once a week and we go to the gym together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would recommend anyone of any age to get moving and exercise, start slowly and build it up. You will soon see the positive changes not only in your physical health but also in your mental wellbeing.”

Following her visit to The Dome Leisure Centre, Sally Jameson MP praised the service and echoed Yorkshire Cancer Research’s call for exercise to be included in the Government’s upcoming National Cancer Plan.

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s White Rose campaign is calling for exercise to be offered by the NHS to everyone with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live. The charity’s vision is for services like Active Together to be available across the UK, helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Sally Jameson MP said: “Active Together is a powerful example of how a community-based exercise treatment service can help people throughout their cancer experience, from diagnosis to recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to meet David today and hear how Active Together has made such a difference to his recovery from cancer treatment. I’m delighted that people with cancer in Doncaster, like David, are able to access this vital service.

“The National Cancer Plan must take bold, decisive action and ensure that, wherever people live, they can benefit from the life-saving potential of exercise before, during and after treatment.”