Former Doncaster rugby player champions exercise as key to cancer recovery

A former Doncaster rugby player who rediscovered his strength and wellbeing after cancer through a research-backed exercise treatment service is backing calls for exercise to be recognised as a vital part of cancer treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bottomley, who played for Doncaster Dragons RUFC, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 69.

Following major surgery and the life-changing experience of living with a colostomy bag, David found himself struggling physically and mentally, until he joined Active Together Doncaster, a fitness, nutrition and wellbeing service funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and designed by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, delivered in partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “Before my diagnosis, an injury had affected my ability to be active, and I’d started to put on weight. The less I did, the harder it became to rekindle my interest in exercise and sport. It was a vicious cycle and my fitness and health deteriorated.

Active Together Doncaster

“Then I was diagnosed with bowel cancer and needed major surgery. I was suddenly faced with new challenges. But during this process I was introduced to the wonderful people at Yorkshire Cancer Research’s Active Together service in Doncaster.

“The Active Together team helped me get moving again. The sessions gave me energy, strength and a sense of purpose. I move much more effectively whilst doing everyday tasks and I’m now able to take my dog on long walks.

“I feel energised, the strength I lost is returning and people are starting to remark on how well I look. This is great motivation, and I am now training at home doing the exercises I learned in my Active Together sessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching in August 2024, Active Together Doncaster has helped 221 people prepare for and recover from cancer treatment. The service is underpinned by well-established scientific evidence showing that exercise can increase survival, improve recovery from treatment and reduce the risk of cancer returning.

Sally Jameson, MP, visits Active Together Doncaster

The programme offers both prehabilitation (support before treatment, helping people build strength, improve fitness and enhance mental wellbeing before surgery or chemotherapy) and rehabilitation (support after treatment to aid recovery and reduce the risk of cancer returning).

John Brinkley, Physiotherapy Manager at Montagu Hospital, said: “Prehabilitation helps ensure patients are in the best possible condition before vital cancer treatments or surgery. Not only does prehabilitation help patients prepare well for treatments, it can also reduce complications, shorten recovery times and improve quality of life. We’ve seen firsthand how this approach can make a meaningful difference for people going through a very challenging time.”

David shared his experience during a visit from Sally Jameson, MP for Doncaster Central, who praised the programme and echoed Yorkshire Cancer Research’s call for exercise to be included in the Government’s upcoming National Cancer Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Cancer Research’s White Rose campaign is calling for exercise to be prescribed by the NHS for everyone with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live. The charity’s vision is for services like Active Together to be available across the UK, helping people live longer, healthier lives.

Sally Jameson, MP, visits Active Together Doncaster

Sally Jameson MP said: “Active Together is a powerful example of how a community-based exercise treatment service can help people throughout their cancer experience, from diagnosis to recovery.

“It was great to meet David and hear how Active Together has supported his recovery from cancer treatment. The National Cancer Plan must take bold, decisive action and ensure that, wherever people live, they can benefit from the life-saving potential of exercise before, during and after treatment.”

To pledge support for Yorkshire Cancer Research’s call for exercise to be introduced for everyone following a cancer diagnosis, visit Stand With Yorkshire - Yorkshire Cancer Research.