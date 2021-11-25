Find happiness in history at one of Doncaster’s new virtual social clubs

“History can make you happy,” explains Victoria Ryves, from Heritage Doncaster’s pioneering History, Health & Happiness project that is receiving national plaudits for the way that it’s transforming people’s lives.

“That might come as a surprise if you didn’t enjoy history at school, but it’s proven to have a positive impact on people’s well-being. History has this amazing ability to take us away from our modern lives and worries; it can be inspirational and encourage us to be mindful; it sparks creativity and conversations; it connects people and helps us feel a sense of belonging.

“Our social clubs harness history’s ‘happiness superpower’ – they’re fun, sometimes messy, and brilliant company, perfect for anyone who’d love to make friends and do something different, but perhaps are still anxious about meeting others in person or need to be at home to work or care for others.”

Join in one of the new groups

There are new free spaces available on two online social clubs this winter:

The History Book Club, where bookworms get to explore the real-life history behind best-selling novels, by digging deeper into the museum’s rare collections and archives (meets bi-weekly on Wednesdays, 2pm – 3.30pm

The Museum Make-A-Long, where everyone gets crafty, turning back the clock to recreate a moment or object from the past through art of all shapes and sizes (meets on the third Tuesday of every month)

History is helping to make people happy

Victoria adds: “It doesn’t matter if you’re not confident with the internet, we can help you get online! All you need to do is get in touch, and we’ll get you started.”

To find out more about History, Health & Happiness, including its virtual and ‘in person’ social clubs, events, and ‘at home’ resources, visit www.heritagedoncaster.org.uk, call us on T: 01302 737339, or follow social media @DanumGLAM.

