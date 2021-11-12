Fancy a job in social care? There's a recruitment day taking place in Doncaster
If you’ve ever fancied a job in social care an event in Doncaster next week could be the chance you’ve been looking for.
Doncaster Council’s Home First scheme will launch Proud to Care Doncaster at the Wool Market on November 18.
The event, which runs from 10am to 3.30pm is the first of a series of ecruitment days.
Visitors will be able to hear how by moving towards a career in social care you really can make a difference, every day
A spokesman said: “Looking for a meaningful career where you’ll be able to make a real difference to people’s lives every single day?
"Whether you’re new to health and social care or you’ve got years of experience, we’re keen to speak to you about a wide variety of roles available.
"Come along for an informal discussion with people who can share their experience of a career they are passionate about, and guide you to the right position for you.”