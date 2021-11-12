Fancy a job in social care? There's a recruitment day taking place in Doncaster

Doncaster Council’s Home First scheme will launch Proud to Care Doncaster at the Wool Market on November 18.

The event, which runs from 10am to 3.30pm is the first of a series of ecruitment days.

Visitors will be able to hear how by moving towards a career in social care you really can make a difference, every day

The event will be held at the Wool Market.

A spokesman said: “Looking for a meaningful career where you’ll be able to make a real difference to people’s lives every single day?

"Whether you’re new to health and social care or you’ve got years of experience, we’re keen to speak to you about a wide variety of roles available.