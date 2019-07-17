Event to support breast feeding mums in Doncaster
Doncaster mums and babies are being invited to head to a local park to help celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.
Organised by local online parenting community Doncaster Mumbler and Baby Dinosaurs, the Doncaster Big Latch On event is supported by the Public Health Team at Doncaster Council, the Family Hubs, breastfeeding champions and the Health Visiting team from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).
The event will take place at Sandall Park, Doncaster on August 2 from 9.30am until 1pm. On the day there will be a countdown so that mums can feed their babies at 10.30am and link with other mums worldwide feeding their little ones at the same time as part of a Global Big Latch On event.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Caroline has also been supported by local mum Lisa Hensby.
Councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council Cabinet Member for Public Health said “Breastfeeding is vitally important and brings benefits to both the mother and their baby, so it’s great to see events like this taking place in Doncaster. It’s also a positive step towards reducing stigma around breastfeeding. I would recommend that anyone looking breastfeeding advice come along to the event if they can or get in touch with their local health visitor.”
Claire Wyatt, RDaSH Infant Feeding Lead Health Visitor, said: “There are so many benefits to mum and baby when you breastfeed. There are sometimes barriers to breastfeeding and publicly feeding is one of those. This event shows there is support in Doncaster and we want to support as many mums as possible.”