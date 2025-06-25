Entries open for RDaSH Awards 2025

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:17 BST

Patients and the public are being encouraged to nominate a member of staff, volunteer, or team in the Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) awards 2025.

The RDaSH awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional care and compassion shown to patients by its colleagues, and the commitment of volunteers, who give their time to benefit patients.

Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “These awards give us a chance to say thank you to our volunteers and colleagues for providing the best care to our patients and their families. We want to recognise their efforts and invite you to nominate a staff member, volunteer or a team for an award.”

Nominations are open until Friday 8 August. The public can enter any of the trust’s staff, volunteers or teams, which have made a real difference to the care and services of the trust in the following categories:

Left to right: Chair Kathryn Lavery, presenting the Chair’s Award 2024 to Kathryn Bebb.placeholder image
Four awards are for a member of staff, team, project, or idea which has made an incredible contribution to the trust’s work:

Quality and safety award

Equity and inclusion award

Learning and education award

Research and innovation award.

Five awards for a member of staff, volunteer or team which exemplify the trust’s values of passionate, reliable, caring and safe, supportive, open, and progressive:

Living our values award

Nurturing the power in our communities’ exemplar award

Equality diversity and inclusion champion award

Volunteer of the year award

Peer support worker of the year award.

Five awards are for a member of staff or team which has made a big difference in 2024 and 2025:

Colleague of the year ‘clinical’ award

Colleague of the year ‘backbone’ award

Leader of the year award

Backbone team of the year award

Team of the year adult clinical care award

Team of the year children’s clinical care award.

Backbone services are the trust’s corporate services and include IT, HR and Finance.

People can nominate online via the trust’s website using this link: https://forms.rdash.nhs.uk/annual-staff-awards/index.php

Paper copy nomination forms are available by phoning the Communications team on 03000 212100.

The closing date for nominations is Friday 8 August at 5pm.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday 21 November at Doncaster Racecourse, Bawtry Road, DN2 6BB.

