Entries open for RDaSH Awards 2025
The RDaSH awards celebrate and recognise the exceptional care and compassion shown to patients by its colleagues, and the commitment of volunteers, who give their time to benefit patients.
Toby Lewis, Chief Executive of RDaSH, said: “These awards give us a chance to say thank you to our volunteers and colleagues for providing the best care to our patients and their families. We want to recognise their efforts and invite you to nominate a staff member, volunteer or a team for an award.”
Nominations are open until Friday 8 August. The public can enter any of the trust’s staff, volunteers or teams, which have made a real difference to the care and services of the trust in the following categories:
Four awards are for a member of staff, team, project, or idea which has made an incredible contribution to the trust’s work:
Quality and safety award
Equity and inclusion award
Learning and education award
Research and innovation award.
Five awards for a member of staff, volunteer or team which exemplify the trust’s values of passionate, reliable, caring and safe, supportive, open, and progressive:
Living our values award
Nurturing the power in our communities’ exemplar award
Equality diversity and inclusion champion award
Volunteer of the year award
Peer support worker of the year award.
Five awards are for a member of staff or team which has made a big difference in 2024 and 2025:
Colleague of the year ‘clinical’ award
Colleague of the year ‘backbone’ award
Leader of the year award
Backbone team of the year award
Team of the year adult clinical care award
Team of the year children’s clinical care award.
Backbone services are the trust’s corporate services and include IT, HR and Finance.
People can nominate online via the trust’s website using this link: https://forms.rdash.nhs.uk/annual-staff-awards/index.php
Paper copy nomination forms are available by phoning the Communications team on 03000 212100.
The closing date for nominations is Friday 8 August at 5pm.
The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday 21 November at Doncaster Racecourse, Bawtry Road, DN2 6BB.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.