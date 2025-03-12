Empty Doncaster shopping block could offer 'health on high street' under new plan

A vacant shopping block which has lain empty in Doncaster city centre for several years could offer “health on the high street” if plans to convert it into a medical centre get the go-ahead.

Local NHS providers are exploring the possibility of offering services in the heart of Doncaster city centre from the empty unit in Waterdale.

City of Doncaster Council is set to consider plans to lease the vacant St Modwen retail unit on Kingsgate.

Subject to approval, the 25,000 sq. ft. space would then be sub-let to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), with a view to providing health services from the premises.

Plans have been drawn up to convert the vacant block into a health centre

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “I want to see vacant properties in the city centre brought back into use as we work to regenerate our city centre and address the challenges facing towns and cities across the country including Doncaster.

"This proposal will provide health services in an accessible location whilst repurposing vacant properties in a sustainable way and bringing footfall into the city centre.

“The Waterdale area is a substantial site which has long suffered from a concentration of vacant outlets.

"The start of this regeneration will have a positive impact on the area and will complement the landscaping work which has just been completed there.

"This is part of wider plans in our city centre strategy to rejuvenate Doncaster city centre and bring in vital services and new sectors to support the economy, stimulate enterprise and increase footfall.

“This is just the start of our ambitions for Waterdale as we are also in talks to take the freehold of the large majority of land and units in this area, which would enable the potential for a scheme to regenerate this important area of our city centre.”

Zara Jones, Deputy Chief Executive at DBTH, said: "If approved, this could be a significant development with the potential to greatly benefit patients and local residents.

"Its central location would make it easier for people to receive the care they need, closer to home.

“If we proceed, we are committed to listening to our communities and our colleagues and learning from successful examples where a similar approach has been adopted elsewhere.

"Importantly, this aligns with our own ambitious long-term plans for Doncaster Royal Infirmary, reinforcing our commitment to improving care for local people and ensuring services are better suited to meet their needs."

Toby Lewis, Chief Executive, of Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) said: “This first step towards ‘health on the high street’ in the city is a very exciting one.

"We are prioritising children’s mental health services, making them more accessible for young people by locating them in the heart of Doncaster, at the same time as we work to deliver short wait services.

"The design of the facility will be led by local young people, working with our Young People’s Forum”.

In the last few months, changes to the Waterdale area have included the demolition of the old Library and the creation of a temporary open space with a fresher and greener look. The walkway has been improved and trees, shrubs and new turf have been planted.

The council spokesperson added: “Entering into this lease will enable the council to agree an option to take the freehold transfer of a significant amount of land and assets in the Waterdale area of the town centre.

“Ownership of these land and assets means that the potential for a scheme to regenerate this important area of the city centre can be pursued.”

Proposals will be discussed at the City of Doncaster Council Cabinet meeting on Wednesday 19 March.

The £3 million block was completed in 2017 as part of a long running scheme of regeneration work by its owners, St. Modwen.

At its launch, the development was described by St Modwen as “the most significant regeneration work completed at the shopping centre to date.”

They said it offered 12,300 sq ft of ground floor retail and leisure space and a further 12,000 of first floor space, suitable for a variety of purposes including office, leisure and restaurants.