This month colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) marked an historic occasion as a time capsule was laid within the grounds of the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) Imaging Suite at Montagu Hospital.

The ceremony, continuing a long-standing tradition at the hospital site, celebrated the future of healthcare while paying tribute to the hospital’s rich history in the Dearne Valley.

The event was attended by Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, who witnessed first-hand two significant developments at Montagu Hospital.

Joining Ed Miliband were Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, Andrew Swift, Head of Medical Imaging Services and representatives from the Capital Planning Unit and construction company, Integrated Health Projects (IHP) building.

Ed Miliband meets patients.

The tour began at the new CDC Imaging Suite, where the group explored the interior spaces that will soon house state-of-the-art CT and MRI scanning suites. The building also features sustainable rooftop technology, including heat pumps that will provide responsive temperature control, ensuring energy efficiency throughout the facility.

Following the tour, the time capsule was placed near the entrance of the Imaging Suite. Filled with items representing the Trust’s recent history, the capsule includes magazines detailing current Trust news, drawings by local children from the COVID-19 pandemic, and artefacts documenting the progress of the Imaging Suite’s construction.

Notably, the capsule contained a copy of ‘Good Health – A Pictorial Celebration of DBTH’, written by Trust Archivist Garry Swann, which chronicles the Trust’s long-standing history.

Registered with the International Time Capsule Society, the capsule will remain sealed for 50 years, with its precise location marked by a commemorative plaque.

Ed Miliband tours new imaging suite and lays time capsule in historic ceremony at Montagu Hospital.

The tour continued with a visit to the Mexborough Elective Orthopaedic Centre of Excellence (MEOC), where Ed Miliband observed the high-quality care provided to patients, reflected in the centre’s 100% patient satisfaction rating in recent months.

Jennifer Cooke, a patient from Rotherham who had recently undergone a total hip replacement, shared her experience: “Being here at the MEOC has been instrumental in my recovery. The facility is fabulous, and the staff have been so supportive.”

The CDC Imaging Suite, set to open in Spring 2025, will replace the current mobile CT and MRI units. It will feature a dedicated MRI room, a CT room, two ultrasound suites, a spacious waiting area, and additional clinical support spaces. Designed for patient comfort and accessibility, the facility will enable an additional 68,000 appointments per year.

Ultrasound services will also relocate from their current space in the Montagu CDC’s Endoscopy Suite to the new Imaging Suite, offering improved clinical flow and a better experience for both patients and staff.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive of DBTH, said: “I am thrilled to showcase the fantastic developments at Montagu Hospital. These investments reflect our commitment to bringing the future of healthcare into our local community, with the Montagu CDC and MEOC standing as prime examples of high-quality care in a community setting.”

To learn more about Montagu CDC, visit the Trust’s website: www.dbth.nhs.uk.