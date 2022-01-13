Drop in visits to A&E at Doncaster hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:47 pm

NHS England figures show 14,639 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December.

That was a drop of eight per cent on the 15,892 visits recorded during November, but 20 per cent more than the 12,168 patients seen in December 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in December 2019, there were 16,254 visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 20 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of eight per cent compared to November.

