Drop in visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust

NHS England figures show 16,478 patients visited A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in August.

That was a drop of six per cent on the 17,532 visits recorded during July, but 11 per cent more than the 14,836 patients seen in August 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in August 2019, there were 15,783 visits to A&E at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 23 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received two million visits last month.

That was a decrease of six per cent compared to July.