Drop-in flu vaccinations for pregnant women at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Health professionals recommend that expectant mums get the flu vaccine as the body’s natural immunity is weakened during pregnancy. This means that individuals are less able to fight off infections and there is good evidence that pregnant women have a higher chance of developing complications if they get flu, particularly in the later stages of pregnancy.

Vaccination is recommended if you are pregnant, and also if you have underlying medical conditions such as:

A heart problem

A chest complaint or serious breathing difficulties, including bronchitis, emphysema or some people with asthma

A kidney disease

Lowered immunity due to disease or treatment (such as steroid medication or cancer treatment)

Liver disease

Had a stroke or a transient ischaemic attack (TIA)

Diabetes

A neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) or cerebral palsy

A problem with your spleen, such as sickle cell disease, or you have had your spleen removed

You are seriously overweight (BMI of 40 and above).

Pregnant women can drop-in to the Antenatal Clinic, which is within the Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, or can contact 01302 642713 to arrange an appointment between 9.30am and 12.30pm on the day.

Lois Mellor, Director of Midwifery at Doncaster Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “If you are pregnant and need your vaccination, please take this opportunity to get it. Pregnancy alters how the body handles infections, and illnesses such as the flu, unfortunately, increases the chances of pregnant women and their babies needing intensive care.

“Therefore I believe it is so important that pregnant women should have the flu vaccine to protect themselves and their babies. The flu vaccine can be given safely at any stage of pregnancy, from conception onwards.

“Of course this is a personal choice, but if you wish to get your jab, please come and visit the Antenatal Clinic on 6 November.”