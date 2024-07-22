Don't let your kids stay indoors all summer, Doncaster GP tells parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get out and about and keep your kids active rather than letting them stay indoors all summer – that’s the message from a Doncaster GP as the school holidays begin.

More than half of children are expected to spend more time indoors than playing outside this summer, a new survey has found.

Experts warn a lack of activity can lead to a range of childhood health problems including obesity, vitamin D deficiency and mental health issues.

Four in five parents polled by children's bike company Woom said they noticed their offspring seemed happier after playing outdoors.

Get your kids out and about this summer, a Doncaster GP has said.

Despite this, seven in ten parents said they are worried about their likely inactivity during the school holidays.

NHS guidance recommends adults get 30 minutes of exercise that gets the heart racing a day.

But research shows children often need more than that to achieve their full growth potential.

The NHS also advises that children get 30 minutes of sunshine a day to provide vitamin D – which promotes healthy bones and an efficient immune system.

Experts warn that outdoor exercise is needed to combat the rise of childhood obesity and diabetes.

Nearly one in 10 children in the UK is obese by the time they are five years old, Government figures show. A further 12 per cent are overweight.

'For most children 30 minutes outdoors should be the bare minimum,' says Doncaster-based GP Dr Dean Eggitt.

'Regular exercise is important for muscle growth, joint flexibility and bone strength, as well as helping increase lung and heart effectiveness and mental health.

'For kids, regular activity outside affects almost every organ in their bodies. If children aren't spending time outside, they're going to miss out on all those benefits of physical health while negatively impacting their mental health.

'In terms of storing up potential for poor lives, missing summer is definitely one of my top ten things you must not do.'

There are a wide variety of events taking place in Doncaster across the summer to help get people out and about and staying active.

For a complete rundown of all the events across the city, click HERE