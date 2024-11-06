Staying active for those over 60 in Doncaster helps with managing chronic conditions and maintaining important social ties, among other vital benefits, a new study has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to new research from Better, who surveyed 2,000 seniors aged 60 and above, an impressive 78 per cent say activity has improved their mental health, 48 per cent say it has reduced feelings of loneliness, and 74 per cent say it has helped to increase their energy levels.

A further 28 per cent even said that regular physical activity has improved their love life, underscoring the physical, mental, and social positives regular activity can have for those nearing or into retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to these evident benefits, a third of over-60s say they are either more active or just as active as they were in their 40s and 50s, with this number rising to 46 per cent for those aged 60-64.

Doncaster's over-60s leading the way in fitness for health and even savings.

Walking, hiking, and other forms of low-impact exercise are especially popular, with 31 per cent of seniors walking or hiking daily and over 65 per cent participating at least twice a week, but other popular activities include gym sessions (11 per cent), cycling (9 per cent), and dancing (6 per cent).

Staying active is seen as a vital way for seniors to maintain social engagement. Fitness groups, walking clubs, and exercise classes provide opportunities for older adults to stay connected with friends and make new social connections, with 52 per cent reporting they’ve made new friends through sports or fitness. Yet despite the clear advantages of regular exercise, many seniors face significant obstacles to maintaining an active lifestyle.

Nearly 44 per cent cited physical limitations or health conditions as a major barrier, while 23 per cent expressed a fear of injury or falling. Meanwhile, financial barriers remain an issue, with 22 per cent of seniors saying the cost of fitness programs and gym memberships is a challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of financial pressures and cuts to winter fuel allowances, seniors are adjusting their fitness routines to cope. The research found that 20 per cent of seniors plan to exercise this winter to stay warm and reduce heating bills, while 21 per cent will stay active outdoors for the same reason. These findings highlight how seniors are turning to fitness not only for health benefits but also to mitigate the rising costs of energy.

GLL spokesperson, Charles Dean, said: "Staying active is essential for seniors—not only to manage chronic conditions but also to maintain mental health and social connections. As financial pressures increase, it's vital that we continue to offer affordable and accessible fitness options for older adults, ensuring they can stay active, healthy, and engaged with their communities. Exercise isn't just about physical health; it's about overall well-being."