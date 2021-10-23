This year, Baby Loss Awareness Week ran from October 9 to 15, and health professionals at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital marked the

event in various ways.

On October 15, the Trust held their Annual Baby Memorial Service. The service is for parents and families who have experienced the loss of a baby.

The buildings were illuminated pink

The event is an annual Trust tradition which is usually held on-site allowing parents and families to come together and remember their child, however due to COVID-19 restrictions,

this year the service was held online and streamed via the Trust’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Simon Russell, Chaplaincy Team Leader at the Trust, said: “Prior to the pandemic, each year we welcomed parents to come to our hospitals and quietly reflect upon their

experiences or share their special memories with others who have been through the loss of a baby. As a result of COVID-19, we have to do things differently, and this service, like

last year, was virtual, however, colleagues and I are glad that we are still able to provide a meaningful ceremony, albeit digitally. On behalf of all involved in hosting this special

service, I sincerely hope that it brings some measure of comfort to bereaved parents as they remember little ones who are sadly no longer with us.”

The digital ceremony is available to watch on the Trust’s website at www.dbth.nhs.uk/news

As well as the service, both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital were illuminated pink and blue to help spread awareness about baby loss and help to reduce the stigma around talking about the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or death following birth.

English Heritage and Doncaster Council also offered their support, as well as Conisbrough Castle.

The Trust also supported a ‘wave of light’ evening at All Saints Church in Harworth. Those who have been affected by baby loss were invited to go along and light a candle in

memory of their little ones.

Finally, colleagues at the Trust, including the organisation’s Bereavement Midwives, Rhian Morris and Matt Proctor, visited a number of community locations talking to local people who have experienced loss.