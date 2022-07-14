Doncaster youngsters asked to name new health service

On August 1, community-based school nursing staff will formally join forces with Project 3 Young People’s Health and Wellbeing team, which operates from the Flying Scotsman Centre in the city centre.

Funded by Doncaster Council’s Public Health Department, the joined-up team will create a first-of-its kind integrated childhood to adulthood service for Doncaster.

This includes: screening programmes, such as vision and hearing; care for young people needing 1-1 emotional well-being support or health promotion help around the management of long-term health problems; and advice and support to schools so they can meet the health needs of their pupils.

Service manager Kate Watkins, from RDaSH, said: “It will be a new look team so we need a new brand and identity.

“What should it be called and do you have any other thoughts you would like to share with us?

"These are just a couple of the questions we would like local youngsters to answer so we can work in partnership with them to take the new service forward.

“We’ve suggested some names in a quick questionnaire which can be reached at this link https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XWV2SKH.

“We have a blank page to work on at the moment so it’s an exciting opportunity to be creative and help shape the kind of service that Doncaster’s children and young people want to see.

“The team will provide any health-related care for 5-19-year-olds, including general emotional and well-being advice, quit smoking, drugs and alcohol management and weight management support.”