Doncaster woman who struggled with her mental health for over half her life is now helping others

A Doncaster woman, who has struggled with her mental health for over half her life, has embarked on a new career path to help other people with their wellbeing, thanks to Doncaster’s Talking Therapies service supporting her to improve her mental health and employment prospects.

Jemma Holden, from Sprotbrough, had struggled with symptoms of anxiety and depression for a number of years, which were made worse after being made redundant.

She self-referred to Doncaster Talking Therapies, which is part of the Doncaster, Rotherham and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), and underwent cognitive behavioural therapy – also known as CBT – to help with her mental health symptoms. Jemma also took advantage of the service’s employment support team while having her treatment, too.

The 21-year-old, who currently works in retail, received tailored sessions alongside treatment to help her look at ways of returning to, staying in or finding work. Now, after completing her one-to-one meetings, she has enrolled on to a college course, as she works towards helping others who have gone through similar experiences.

Jemma Holden, from Sprotbrough.

As she prepares to return to college to start her health and social care course in September, Jemma has praised her therapist, Michelle, and her employment support advisor, Rick, for their help.

Jemma said: “I had periods where I just didn’t want to do anything, I was very much stuck in a rut.

“Once Michelle helped me to get my mental health back to where it should be, or where it was more comfortable, she suggested I could have employment support – especially with it being work that had made me come back to Talking Therapies for more treatment.

“The clinical support and the employment support all went hand in hand. I now feel a lot more confident, including in what I want to do in work. I’m currently in retail and I have realised it’s not something I want to do, so I’ll now be returning to college to do a health and social care course.

“The way counselling has helped me, it makes me want to do it for other people. It is something I am genuinely passionate about. It has helped me so much in my life, probably from being 12 years old to now at aged 21, I have spent half my life having on and off treatment.

Jemma is also encouraging others to reach out for help if they’re struggling with symptoms of anxiety or depression: “Please don’t be scared to go for support with Talking Therapies. Just book the appointment and go for it. Please don’t think that other people might need help more than you and your needs aren’t as bad. Everyone needs some support.”

To watch Jemma’s story on YouTube visit https://youtu.be/njI_oXeqcNk

Doncaster Talking therapies provides free, effective, confidential treatment for anyone over the age of 18, who is struggling with common signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety, such as low mood, feeling tearful or sad, worrying frequently or no longer doing things they used to enjoy.

The service, which also offers employment support to patients who are accessing treatment, can be accessed over the phone, via video call, text messaging or face to face at venues across Doncaster.

Doncaster residents can sign up for support themselves at rdash.nhs.uk/services/nhs-talking-therapies or by calling 03000 211 556.