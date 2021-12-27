Doncaster woman shares inspirational video to help others

Kaytee Myers-Hemingway, 23, from Armthorpe

Kaytee Myers-Hemingway, 23, from Armthorpe, stated she felt isolated and not able to process what she had been through over the years. She said: “I felt trapped, I was in such a dark space. I had no one around me, no-one to help, I felt so alone.

“At one point I felt suicide was my only way out.“

Thankfully, Kaytee’s new partner encouraged her to get help and her GP referred her to Doncaster’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) team, who used Eye Movement De-sensitisation and Reprocessing therapy. This involved focusing on her trauma memories whilst using eye movements to help reduce the vividness and emotion of what she had suffered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”It was the best thing I have ever done, it helped me to work through the trauma. It’s great that I got help. Asking for help was really difficult but it was the first step to getting better, said sales assistant Kaytee.

“IAPT staff were absolutely brilliant. I thought they would judge me but I never felt judged, everyone was so friendly and helpful”

Kaytee’s future is now looking bright – she’s studying for a degree in psychology and wants to be a child psychologist. Her life story video encourages others who are experiencing what she has been through to contact their local IAPT team and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/O7yJ3yR48D0

Tim Godley, IAPT Service Manager at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHs Foundation Trust said: “ Doncaster IAPT is an adult mental health service offering talking therapies to people aged over 18 experiencing common mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression or stress. If you need help, we are here for you. Make the call on 01302 565556 or via our website IAPT RDaSH. You are not alone.”

Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.