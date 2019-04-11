Doncaster student urging borough residents’ views on how the NHS is run

Campaigning Doncaster student Evan Howle is urging people to speak out and have their say about how the NHS is run.

After completing his four-week placement from Sheffield Hallam University, where he is studying BA Honours Learning Disability Nursing and Social Work, 33-year-old Evan, is encouraging others to speak out as part of ‘What Would You do? led, by independent health and social care champion Healthwatch Doncaster.

What would you do? aims to encourage people in the borough to share their views about how extra money from the Government should be spent on local NHS services.

The Government is investing £20 billion a year in the NHS as part of the NHS Long Term Plan. Local organisations are now being asked to explore how services should change locally to make the NHS work better for people.

Evan said: “By talking and listening to people who have been ill and used these services – you get fantastic knowledge and feedback about health services, which we will all have to use at some stage in our lives.

“Since I’ve been at Healthwatch, I have observed just how important it is that people have the opportunity to share their views. We need independent organisations like Healthwatch Doncaster, to enable people to have the freedom to feedback without the fear of retribution. I would encourage others to take part and make sure their voice is heard.”

Chief operating officer at Healthwatch Doncaster, Andrew Goodall, added: “The NHS only works when the voices of the people who use it are heard.”

People can share their views in an online survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/whatwouldyoudoinSYB or visit the www.healthwatchdoncaster.org.uk/whatwouldyoudo website.