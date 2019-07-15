“It wasn’t an easy decision to make as body image of slimmer’s can be an issue, but the cause was greater than both of us” says Cliff Hammond-Reed.

The other member of the group, Tracey Robertson said: “attending Slimming World has made me feel more comfortable about my body and doing an event with my best friend that highlights the plight of the polar bear gave me the strength to strip.”

Tracey and Cliff

The pair have lost a combined weight of over 5 stones since joining Slimming World and both say the decision was based upon obesity statistics they had read in the national press as well as wanting to reduce their own personal health risks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having joined the group in Sprotbrough they found the confidence to Bare All for Polar Bears which they believe is a great cause which is directly related to the human effect on the planet and were therefore happy to be helping in the plight of the polar bear.

To date they have raised just shy of £300, but are still asking people to donate money directly to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation wherever and whenever possible.

As a slimmer, as well as being the Slimming World consultant for the group, Cliff understands how people think about weight loss and says he would like the chance to help more local people with regaining a healthy weight.

Cliff said: “I’m committed to helping as many people as possible, but understands how hard it can be to take that first step ans come along to group.”