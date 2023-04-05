News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster 'shovel ready' for new hospital says mayor as she puts pressure on Government

Doncaster is ‘shovel ready’ for a brand new city centre hospital to replace Doncaster Royal Infirmary mayor Ros Jones has said, as she piles pressure on the Government to make the city home to one of eight new UK hospitals.

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

The Mayor, as well as South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and the city’s three MPs Nick Fletcher (Con, Don Valley), Dame Rosie Winterton (Lab, Doncaster Central) and Ed Miliband Lab, Doncaster North) joined forces to write to Health Secretary Steve Barclay demanding a new hospital to replace crumbling DRI.

The former gas works site at Doncaster Waterfront next to Doncaster College has been earmarked for the huge new hospital.

She said: “Doncaster needs a new hospital.

An artists' impression of the new hospital.An artists' impression of the new hospital.
An artists' impression of the new hospital.
“As elected officials of Doncaster, we wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay in relation to our bid for a new hospital for Doncaster.

“Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust submitted the strategic outline case over a year ago in January 2022 and we are still awaiting formal feedback from UK government.

“We submitted an incredibly strong bid, to build a state of the art hospital that will serve Doncaster in for the 21st century.

“We have a site within the city centre that is shovel ready.

“We are expecting an announcement from UK government on the eight new hospitals in the coming weeks. Cross party lobbying is ongoing.”

Opened in 1792, 800 bed Doncaster Royal Infirmary in Armthorpe Road was significantly redeveloped in the late 1960s but has undergone little development since.

