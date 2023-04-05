Doncaster 'shovel ready' for new hospital says mayor as she puts pressure on Government

The Mayor, as well as South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and the city’s three MPs Nick Fletcher (Con, Don Valley), Dame Rosie Winterton (Lab, Doncaster Central) and Ed Miliband Lab, Doncaster North) joined forces to write to Health Secretary Steve Barclay demanding a new hospital to replace crumbling DRI.

The former gas works site at Doncaster Waterfront next to Doncaster College has been earmarked for the huge new hospital.

She said: “Doncaster needs a new hospital.

An artists' impression of the new hospital.

“As elected officials of Doncaster, we wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay in relation to our bid for a new hospital for Doncaster.

“Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust submitted the strategic outline case over a year ago in January 2022 and we are still awaiting formal feedback from UK government.

“We submitted an incredibly strong bid, to build a state of the art hospital that will serve Doncaster in for the 21st century.

“We have a site within the city centre that is shovel ready.

“We are expecting an announcement from UK government on the eight new hospitals in the coming weeks. Cross party lobbying is ongoing.”