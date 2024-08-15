Doncaster service which supports drug and alcohol addicts holding its annual Recovery Games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster service which supports the recovery of people living with a drug or alcohol addiction is holding its annual Recovery Games on Saturday 14 September as part of national Recovery Month.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, which is run in partnership by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and registered charity The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS), provides a full range of drug and alcohol services to people aged over 18 years across Doncaster.

The Recovery Games is a free community event and is being held at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, Old Thorne Road, Doncaster, DN7 6EQ between 10am and 5pm.

There will be lots of fun activities for all the family including circus skills workshops, children’s inflatable play park and treasure hunt. Live music by Flip n Fill and Kelly Llorenna performing their hits including ‘Field of dreams’ and ‘Set you free. Star Wars cosplay group Mos Eisley Misfits will be mixing with the crowds.

Last year's event.

There will be plenty of live action to entertain visitors by supporting teams competing in giant It’s a Knockout and gladiator style obstacle courses on the lake and on land. Visitors can also try one of the Recovery Games challenges and take part in the exciting colour festival.

Neil Firbank, from RDaSH, said: “The Recovery Games is very much a family fun day. We know the impact that addiction has on families and communities. These games give us all a chance to celebrate that there is a way out of addiction and that recovery is possible with the right support in place.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service, said: “Many of the people taking part in the games have achieved so much and are duly proud of their achievements. There are lots of benefits of recovery, both for the person themselves and for those around them. These games are a fantastic reminder of that.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk to someone in confidence, please visit Aspire’s website at www.aspire.community, or alternativelt you can ring 03000 213900.